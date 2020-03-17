|
Johannes was born in a windmill in Ter Aar, Netherlands, number nine of eleven children to Catharina (Overdevest) and Hendrik Kraan. As a young man, he was trained as a mechanic in the Dutch army. At the age of 21, John immigrated to Canada. He lived and worked in many places across Canada, including the coal mines in BC and Alberta and the tobacco fields of Tillsonburg, before eventually settling on a fruit farm in Niagara-on-the-Lake. He married the love of his life Ann (Stremlaw - predeceased 2009) and together they raised four children in a home filled with love, laughter and singing. John was a long time employee of General Motors, but his true joy was farming. He was often referred to as "John the farmer" and later as "The Pumpkin Man". John loved to share his joy of farming with his grandchildren through wagon rides, fruit sampling and stories of how to grow giant pumpkins. After selling the farm in 2012, John resided for several years at Stamford Estates. He was a member of St. John's Anglican Church in Stamford. John passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General hospital, surrounded by his children Joanne, Catrina (Andrew), Simona (Rob), and John. Beloved Opa to Sarah-Ann (Josh), Michael, Nicholas (Aimee), Jordan, Peter, Jessica, Kyle (Alyssa), Elisa, Rhiannon, Ferguson, Emmary and Tyler. John will be deeply missed by his brothers Gerritt (Leonie) and Frans (Lizette). His numerous nieces and nephews around the world fondly remember Oom Jan for the twinkle in his eye and his kind, gentle spirit. In lieu of flowers, John and his family would greatly appreciate honouring his memory by supporting a local farmer. If you wish to make a donation, please consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines, Ontario. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service and celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 17, 2020