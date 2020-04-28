|
|
It is with great sadness, John, 74, had his final peaceful rest in his lazy-boy on Sunday, April 26th. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 50 years Linda (nee Ashton). He will be dearly missed by his girls Helen (Rob 2010), Jennifer (Durrell) and Nancy (Jay). Amazing memories will always be cherished by his grandchildren Steven, Kayla, Kevin, Cameron (Emily), Chandler, and Chloe. He will be sadly missed by his sister Colleen(Jerry 1992), his brother George (Pauline), and brother-in-law Pete, many nieces and nephews, and life long friend Richard (Georgia). Predeceased by his parents John and Bertha, and his sisters Beverly, Judy, and Barbara. Many treats will be missed by his kitty Snowball and grand-puppies Amelia and Diezel. John worked at CN for 32 years until retirement, then delivered pizza at Gino's, and enjoyed working bingos. He spent 42 wonderful years camping at Lillie Kup Kamp in Katrine, with many family and friends. He also loved bowling and golfing with Arnold. A special thanks to Dr. Kim for his care and compassion. Cremation has taken place, and a service will be held at a future date, details will be posted to the Benner website once they are confirmed. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie. Donations would be greatly appreciated to St. Paul's Anglican Church,32 Idlewylde St., Fort Erie. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 28, 2020