Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Resources
More Obituaries for John BENEDIKT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Andrew BENEDIKT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Andrew BENEDIKT Obituary
BENEDIKT, John Andrew Passed away on March 18th at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughters Erica Benedikty, Cherie Penfound, son-in-law Brian, and Sarah Benedikty. Grandchildren Carter and Rachel Penfound. He is also survived by brother - in - law John Rubick, niece, Patricia, Mike, Michael & Calina McClashie and also niece Sandra Granado and her husband Ricardo. He was predeceased by his parents John and Nellie Benedikty, sister Irene Rubick, Johnny Rubick, and close friend Andrew Given. He will be missed by family and friends at special dinners cooked by him. We will try to make your Mother's special dishes that you did so well. We are going to have terrible times with our computers now that we don't have you to fix our problems. All of the dogs miss you; you are not here to give them all those special treats from Papa. Special thank you for the wonderful care and compassion at Niagara Falls Hospital Stroke Unit by all staff and physicians. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES (905) 682 0474. A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date when conditions allow us to gather together. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -