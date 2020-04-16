|
|
BENEDIKTY, John Andrew Passed away on March 18th at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughters Erica Benedikty, Cherie Penfound, son-in-law Brian, and Sarah Benedikty. Grandchildren Carter and Rachel Penfound. He is also survived by brother - in - law John Rubick, niece, Patricia, Mike, Michael & Calina McClashie and also niece Sandra Granado and her husband Ricardo. He was predeceased by his parents John and Nellie Benedikty, sister Irene Rubick, Johnny Rubick, and close friend Andrew Given. He will be missed by family and friends at special dinners cooked by him. We will try to make your Mother's special dishes that you did so well. We are going to have terrible times with our computers now that we don't have you to fix our problems. All of the dogs miss you; you are not here to give them all those special treats from Papa. Special thank you for the wonderful care and compassion at Niagara Falls Hospital Stroke Unit by all staff and physicians. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES (905) 682 0474. A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date when conditions allow us to gather together. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 16, 2020