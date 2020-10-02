1/
John Angus STEELE
Suddenly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital, at 80 years of age. Husband to his beloved wife Doris for 60 years. Loving father of Nathan Steele, Anna Steele (Donnie), Wendy Steele. Dear Grandpa of Nathan Halliday, Brittney Halliday (Joe Davis), Maitlan Brouwer (Sherina Morris), Landon Steele, Kinndli Steele, Sheridan Gaboury and great grandpa of Leighton Halliday, Aizlon Halliday, Lindsey Sansoucy, Noah Halliday, Aria Morris, Simon Halliday. Predeceased by his parents Malcolm and Winnefred Steele and his sister Mary (Fred). John being the amicable guy that he was, in keeping with his personality in wanting to keep his family happy he was born on the ferry coming from his mother's home of Newfoundland to his father's home of Nova Scotia. The family later settled in St. Catharines, Ontario where he met the love of his life and raised his family. Angus spent his years of employment with Pepsi before retiring. A private family service will be held at Pleasantview Funeral Home. Family has requested if you wish to make a donation in Angus's memory, because he was a lover of nature to plant a tree in his memory or make a donation to a charity of your choice. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 2, 2020.
