It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born August 2, 1971 to Johann Klassen and Geraldine (nee Tremblay) in St. Catharines, Ontario. Loving Dad to Jasmine and Alexander; cherished little brother to Lisa (Paul); twin brother to Marc; and uncle to Melodie and Erica. John will be dearly missed by his cousins and extended family members, friends from school and childhood, the local business community and the international art community. Thank you to the GNGH ICU for his care, especially Nurse Alex for his extra care and kindness, and to Paul and Kathy, who helped during this difficult time. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private visitation and service at Patrick Darte Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Canadian Liver Foundation, or the charity of your choice
. When it is safe, we will gather to remember and celebrate John's life and his adventures. Online condolences can be shared at www.pjdartefh.ca
.