1/1
John Arthur KLASSEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born August 2, 1971 to Johann Klassen and Geraldine (nee Tremblay) in St. Catharines, Ontario. Loving Dad to Jasmine and Alexander; cherished little brother to Lisa (Paul); twin brother to Marc; and uncle to Melodie and Erica. John will be dearly missed by his cousins and extended family members, friends from school and childhood, the local business community and the international art community. Thank you to the GNGH ICU for his care, especially Nurse Alex for his extra care and kindness, and to Paul and Kathy, who helped during this difficult time. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private visitation and service at Patrick Darte Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Canadian Liver Foundation, or the charity of your choice. When it is safe, we will gather to remember and celebrate John's life and his adventures. Online condolences can be shared at www.pjdartefh.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved