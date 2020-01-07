|
April 9, 1956 - December 7, 2019. On behalf of Helene and family, we wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for the incredible outpouring of love for John and our family during this difficult time. Thank you to family, friends, and neighbours who contributed cards, masses, floral tributes, charitable donations and meals; Special thanks to Dr. Vandermeer and staff at the Walker Family Cancer Clinic and home care nurses Kim, Jocelyn and Chona for the care and special treatment rendered. Also, to all who attended John's celebration of life. The love and support have been such an overwhelming comfort to us. We will treasure those memories in our hearts forever. Our love and sincerest thanks to you all!