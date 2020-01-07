Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John BAITON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John BAITON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John BAITON Obituary
April 9, 1956 - December 7, 2019. On behalf of Helene and family, we wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for the incredible outpouring of love for John and our family during this difficult time. Thank you to family, friends, and neighbours who contributed cards, masses, floral tributes, charitable donations and meals; Special thanks to Dr. Vandermeer and staff at the Walker Family Cancer Clinic and home care nurses Kim, Jocelyn and Chona for the care and special treatment rendered. Also, to all who attended John's celebration of life. The love and support have been such an overwhelming comfort to us. We will treasure those memories in our hearts forever. Our love and sincerest thanks to you all!
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -