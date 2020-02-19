Home

Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Niagara Long Term Care Residence in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Sunday, February, 16, 2020 at 76 years of age. Beloved husband of Ann for 38 years. Dear step-father of Pam Agostino (Mike), Tom Williams (Tanya) and Stacey Williams (Rob), Papa to Michael, Shannon, Connor, Cody, Paige and Kevin. He will be sadly missed by niece and nephew, Lori and Tim Barto. In keeping with John's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, 105 Welland Road, Fonthill (corner of Quaker and South Pelham Road) Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2 pm. A special thank you to all of the caregivers at Chartwell Niagara. Donations in memory of John may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church. Arrangements in care of Welland Cremation Service 905-735-7957
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
