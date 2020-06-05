In Loving Memory John Bernard Arnedt April 1, 1938 - June 1, 2020 John Bernard "Arn" Arnedt, a resident of London, Ontario, died peacefully on Monday, June 1 at the London Health Sciences Center after an extended battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus. John is survived by his sister Nancy Hayden and her family; his daughter Andrea Arnedt and her children Alex (21 years), Charlie (18 years), and Willem (16 years); and his son Todd Arnedt, his wife Caroline, and their children Delaney (17 years), Cole (15 years), and Cooper (12 years). Intensely proud and fiercely loyal, John will be remembered by those who loved him for his good nature, quick wit, and compassion for family and friends. John's number one priority was always his family, but he also loved baseball, golf, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no public funeral service will be held. Donations in John's memory can be made to the London Health Sciences Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund or to another charity in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response.



