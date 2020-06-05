John Bernard ARNEDT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory John Bernard Arnedt April 1, 1938 - June 1, 2020 John Bernard "Arn" Arnedt, a resident of London, Ontario, died peacefully on Monday, June 1 at the London Health Sciences Center after an extended battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus. John is survived by his sister Nancy Hayden and her family; his daughter Andrea Arnedt and her children Alex (21 years), Charlie (18 years), and Willem (16 years); and his son Todd Arnedt, his wife Caroline, and their children Delaney (17 years), Cole (15 years), and Cooper (12 years). Intensely proud and fiercely loyal, John will be remembered by those who loved him for his good nature, quick wit, and compassion for family and friends. John's number one priority was always his family, but he also loved baseball, golf, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no public funeral service will be held. Donations in John's memory can be made to the London Health Sciences Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund or to another charity in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved