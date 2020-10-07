It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of John (Jack) William Brickell in his 82nd year on Thursday September 17th, 2020.Surrounded with love and his family by his side, Jack left to join his loving wife of 55 years Mary Margaret (White) Brickell (September 3, 2018).He will forever be missed by his daughter Pamela (Dwayne) Fleming and his son Gregory (Laura) Brickell. Jack was the most adored Papa to Alyssa (Drew) Miller, Megan and her fiancé Tim Copeland, Douglas Fleming, Jack Brickell and Jeremy Fournier. His memory will be kept alive for his new great granddaughter Thea Miller. He will always hold a special place in the heart of Jack's mother Tammy Watson. Jack was the proud Pops to Jennifer and Tony D'Alessandro and Papa to their children Matthew and Kyle. Jack was the oldest child of John and Dorothy Brickell, he is survived by his siblings Dorothy (Steve) Grodesky, Fred (Mary) Brickell and predeceased by his sister Donna (Roy) Lawrence. He is survived by sisters-in-law Jackie Morningstar, Jo Terryberry and predeceased by Michele Osborne. Jack will be missed by his nieces and nephews Don, Ron, Kevin, Jodie, Anthony, Adam, Jennifer, Jill, David, Jeffrey, Melissa, Heidi, Stacey, Laura, Shannon and predeceased by Sarah. Jack enjoyed 26 years of retirement after dedicating 34 years as a firefighter for the City of St.Ca
tharines. The Family will receive visitors at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME 2000 Merrittville Highway Thorold on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. (COVID restrictions apply) The celebration of Jack's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. LIVE STREAMING to begin October 10 at 10:25 a.m. go to http://distantlink.com/dlm21.html
Password: Arbor2020. Thank you to Dr. D Lagrotteria for the exceptional care, compassion and kindness you gave to our father. If so desired donations to Kidney Foundation of Canada, Canadian Liver Foundation or charity of your choice
would be appreciated by Jack's family. Please Share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca