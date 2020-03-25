|
From a man whose laugh filled any room, stories entertained many, eyes shone with pride for his children, grandchildren and his professional achievements enriched the community. In his passing, we have received warm memories, a feeling of peace, gifts of the daily importance of laughter, authentic self-expression and conviction of action. John Chambers passed in stillness in the presence of his daughter, Dionne Chambers, and son, Lee Chambers, on Monday, March 16th. Please join us in celebration, from the comfort of your own home, on Friday March 27th at 7:00 p.m., for a shared toast to a man who always lived life on his own terms! Cheers! Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 25, 2020