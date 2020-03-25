Home

POWERED BY

Services
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
Resources
More Obituaries for John Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Chambers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Chambers Obituary
From a man whose laugh filled any room, stories entertained many, eyes shone with pride for his children, grandchildren and his professional achievements enriched the community. In his passing, we have received warm memories, a feeling of peace, gifts of the daily importance of laughter, authentic self-expression and conviction of action. John Chambers passed in stillness in the presence of his daughter, Dionne Chambers, and son, Lee Chambers, on Monday, March 16th. Please join us in celebration, from the comfort of your own home, on Friday March 27th at 7:00 p.m., for a shared toast to a man who always lived life on his own terms! Cheers! Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -