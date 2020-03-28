|
Passed away in his home on Monday, March 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Cherished father to Danielle (Dallas) and Michelle. Husband of Karen. Loved grandfather to Indy and Aspen. Beloved son of Elvira and the late Luigi Cirone. Dear brother of Roberto, Marisa (Ian) and David (Lisa). John will forever be remembered by his nephew Kyle and many cousins and friends. John was born and raised in Port Colborne, Ontario and was currently residing in Barrie. He had a flare for cooking, and was proud of his Italian roots. His biggest passion was music, particularly the guitar. Throughout his life, John was often found with a guitar in hand, playing songs from all different genres. He especially loved rock n roll and The Beatles. So Dad, until we meet again... here comes the sun. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to MusiCounts would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020