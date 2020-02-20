|
DERWINSKY, John - With his loving family at his side, John passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in his 90th year. Beloved husband and best friend to Thelma 'Bunny' (nee Walker) for 68 years. Cherished father to Daryn (Grace),Dayna(Emil) and James(Brenda). Dear Grandfather to J.J. (Lauren),Cory (Caitlin), Jesse, Wesley (Paige) and Great Grandfather to his 'million dollar baby' Hayden. He will be sadly missed and remembered by his sister Mary Bratley, and Sister in law Grace Dychtiar, and his many loving nephews and nieces. John was predeceased by his mother Justina Derwinsky (nee Diduch) and father Joseph Derwinsky. John was born in Montreal and moved to NOTL in his early teens attending Stamford Collegiate. He began his working career selling cars in Niagara Falls before joining the Stamford Police force. John left the police force to begin his career with Molson's where he spent the next 28 years before retiring. John was a previous member of the Kiwanis Club (Welland) and was actively involved in supporting and promoting sports in the region. He organised the original NHL Slo-pitch tournament in Niagara Falls and was instrumental in bringing the Junior A Welland Sabres to town in 1970. During his time with Molsons and after retiring John continued to be involved in sales to the hospitality industry. In his younger days John was an avid skier and was accomplished in Judo achieving his black belt, as well as being an avid sports fan of all types especially where his 4 grandchildren were concerned. Our family extends a heartfelt 'Thank You' to the staff and volunteers at Rapelje Lodge for their compassionate care of John and Thelma. In keeping with John's wishes cremation has taken place in a private ceremony. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME- 905-892-1699 A celebration of John's life will held at a later date. Details to follow on Pleasantview's website. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences or check for service details on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 20, 2020