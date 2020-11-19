Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital, on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Gre) Doodeman. Dear father of Michael (Katherine), Janie (Brian Lappan), Mary Frances (Stephen Rothwell), Yvonne (Claire Johnson) and John (Brenda). Grandfather of Allison, Brandon, Tyler, Michael Jr., Megan, Samantha, Neal, Jordaan, Max and Tess. Great grandfather of Christine, Justus, Marshall, Natalie and Benson. Also survived by his sisters Tiny (the late Martien), Wil (the late Fred) and Aat and Jan and predeceased by brothers Nick, Piet and sister Ciel. John was a member of St. Julia's Roman Catholic Church. By John's request, cremation has taken place. A private family Memorial Service will take place at St. Julia's Roman Catholic Church, St. Catharines. Interment of cremated remains at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Niagara Warehouse of Hope would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank Niagara Gardens Retirement Manor, especially Robert and also his caregiver and friend Debbie. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME 2000 Merrittville Hwy. Thorold (905-892-1699). Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
You are forever in our hearts