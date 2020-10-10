Peacefully, at St. Catharines General Hospital on October 6, 2020 in his 96th year. Doug Braithwaite beloved husband of the late Irene Braithwaite. Loving father to Stanley (Bridget), Shirley (Dan) and Ben (Marie). Proud grandpa of Lisa (Brett), Nicole, Amanda, Sherry, Roger, Jan, Filid (Torry), Simona, Val, and Patrik. Great grandfather to Owen, Kalee, Ashton, Akasha, Lexi, Julian, Justin, Lee, Cody, and Mila. In keeping with Doug's wishes and Covid-19 protocols private cremation has taken place. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com