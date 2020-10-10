1/1
John Douglas Braithwaite
Peacefully, at St. Catharines General Hospital on October 6, 2020 in his 96th year. Doug Braithwaite beloved husband of the late Irene Braithwaite. Loving father to Stanley (Bridget), Shirley (Dan) and Ben (Marie). Proud grandpa of Lisa (Brett), Nicole, Amanda, Sherry, Roger, Jan, Filid (Torry), Simona, Val, and Patrik. Great grandfather to Owen, Kalee, Ashton, Akasha, Lexi, Julian, Justin, Lee, Cody, and Mila. In keeping with Doug's wishes and Covid-19 protocols private cremation has taken place. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
