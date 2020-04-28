|
April 20, 2020 Aged 57 passed away at home after a lengthy illness. John is predeceased by his parents, John and Nancy Wiebe of Niagara Falls and is survived by his sister Terri Wiebe of Niagara Falls and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins. John has been cremated and interment will be at a future date, so that all family members who wish to do so, may attend. In memorium donations should go to The Salvation Army homeless shelter in St. Catharines, Ontario
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 28, 2020