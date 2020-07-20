It is with great sadness that the family of John Duncan Maltman announces his passing at the age of 92 years. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Meaford, Ontario on July 10, 2020. His passing was the result of kidney cancer that had quickly metastasized. John, known to many as "Jack", was born in Port Colborne, Ontario in January 1928 to parents Joseph Duncan Maltman and Alwilda Brown-Maltman. He is predeceased by wife Dolly Marie Maltman and five brothers and two sisters. John is survived by six children: Jackie Playter (Norman), Susan Howard (John), Deborah Maltman, Joanne Maltman (Shawn), John Maltman Jr. (Rose) and Jodi Maltman (Jay). John was grandfather to 11 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 10 great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends as well as his faithful dog "Sam". A private funeral service celebrating John's life will be held at the Ferguson Funeral Home, Meaford, Ontario. If so desired and as your expression of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of John can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
through the Ferguson Funeral Home to whom arrangements were entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca