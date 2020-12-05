In loving memory of John E. Rustenburg, of Dunnville, Ontario who passed away November 28, 2020 at the age of 76. John is survived by brothers Samuel and Johannes, sisters Jacoba and Claudia. John was born in the Netherlands on November 21, 1944 and immigrated to Ontario in 1950 with his family. John studied at McMaster University in Hamilton and had a long and rewarding career at Brock University. He was a technology inventor, had a great sense of humour, loved animals, was generous to a fault and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Due to the pandemic, only an interment ceremony will be held at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Smith Road in Wainfleet on December 10. As attendance is limited please contact Lampman Funeral Home at 905-892-4701 to register if you wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any wildlife conservation or rescue organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store