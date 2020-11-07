Born December 1941, John passed away on Thursday, November 5 at the St. Catharines General Hospital after a long battle with Parkinson's. Left to mourn are his son John Jr. (Shannon) of Toronto and Bill Keenan of Niagara Falls, four grandchildren, Samantha, John Jr. (Abby), Joseph and Mary and great granddaughter, Evelyn. He was predeceased by his loving wife Jean (2019), infant daughter, Kimberly Ann and brother Tom Keenan (2015) (Priscilla). He will be sadly missed by his sister Pat McPherson (late Gary) of Vineland, sister-in-law Margaret Page (Russ) of Niagara Falls and brothers-in-law, Harry Breadman (Joyce), Murray Breadman (Bev) and Bob Breadman (Jenny) all of St. Catharines. John was a past president of the St. Catharines Kinsmen and after retiring as a sales rep for Adams Brands owned and operated J & J Motorhomes. Many years of his life were spent collecting over 1000 beer steins and mugs and he was extremely proud of his collection. The family would like to thank the 5th floor staff at the Albright nursing home for all of the care and kindness to both he and Jean. Also, many thanks for the care shown to John in his final days at the hospital. A very special thank you to Pat McPherson for her endless support and compassion, always there for John, making his life the best she could. Cremation has taken place. Private family interment at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com