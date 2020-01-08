|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in his 87th year. Loving husband of Jeannie (Vivian). Cherished father of Connie Smits (Barry Locking), John Mires (Stacey) and Jennifer Rakonjac. He will be lovingly remembered by his 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sisters Dorothy (late Ernie) and Donna (late Bill). Predeceased by his parents John and Dorothy Mires, son-in-law Harry Smits, sisters Betty (late Jake) and Elsie (late John) and brother Bill (late Phyllis). John was employed for many years in the Steel Industry. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Br. #613, 141 Hwy 20 East, Fonthill on Thursday, January 9th beginning at 2 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.