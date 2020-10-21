Dad quietly slipped away to reunite in Heaven with Celia, his beloved wife and soul mate for 46 years. Celebrating Jack's remarkable life are daughter Sandra Simpson-Reiss (Jacques) and son Tom Simpson (Carol); grandchildren Lisa, Jonah and Kirstin and great-grandchildren Jason, Nicholas and Sydney. Dad was born in Liverpool, England, forever proud of his Scouser heritage. A quick witted but private and very humble man, he lived his faith every day and always put others first. He was generous to a fault with his time and money but always shied from the spotlight. A child of the Depression, he joined the Merchant Marine in 1938 at age 14 and spent the next 15 years sailing the world, accumulating many interesting stories. He came ashore for the final time in Canada and settled in Toronto where Celia caught his eye and won his heart! After a charming courtship, they were married at St. Patrick's Church, Toronto, on June 28, 1952, with a small reception on Center Island. The family soon grew to include Tom and Sandra. Family moves to New Market, Thessalon, Blind River and Sault Ste Marie followed due to Dad's catering career. In 1964, they began a three year lay missionary assignment to Africa that stretched to seven years in Namibia and Zimbabwe. They returned to Canada, eventually settling in Niagara Falls where Dad worked for Correctional Services until retirement. Dad was an active member of the Knight's of Columbus for many years, volunteered countless hours at the Community Kitchen and was an active Big Brother in Niagara Falls. In 1992, he received the Governor General's commemorative medal recognizing his significant contribution to the community. In 1996, he received the Nissan of Canada award for community service, one of five recipients recognized in Canada. (Dad would have felt most uncomfortable "broadcasting" these achievements but we felt it was entirely appropriate to share with you dear readers!) During retirement, a large part of Dad's life involved patiently and compassionately caring for our mother Celia who passed away in 1998 from Parkinson's related complications. Dad relocated to Toronto with Sandra then Lacombe and Medicine Hat with Tom. His final home was at the Cypress View lodge, Medicine Hat, where he never missed an opportunity to praise the facility and the many wonderful people who took such great care of him. A private family mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, (Medicine Hat) on Saturday, October 24, 2020. A Graveside service and interment of his ashes will be held in Niagara Falls, Ontario, in the Spring 2021. Good bye and God bless Dad, give Mom a big hug for us. You'll always be in our memory. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to the Parkinson's Association of Canada. To e-mail an expression of sympathy, please direct it to: office@pattisonfuneralhome.com subject heading: John Simpson, or you may visit www.pattisonfuneralhome.com
