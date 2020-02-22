|
(Retired after 35 years of service with the Provincial Paper Company in Thorold) Peacefully at Niagara Health System Welland Site on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of the late Irene "Renee" Elliott (2001). Loving Father of Michael Elliott, Mary Edmonds (John Taylor), Graham Elliott (Krystine), the late Kathyleen Elliott (2007), and the late Lynda Elliott (1958). Cherished Grandfather to Robert Edmonds (Britney), Matthew Edmonds (Elizabeth), Lara Elliott, and Rebecca Elliott and Great-Grandpa to Issaac, Catharine, Elliot, and Audrey. Brother and special friend to Jim Elliott (Carolyn). John did not want to be the focus of attention and so according to his wishes, he has been cremated. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. If desired, memorial donations to the Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 22, 2020