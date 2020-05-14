Passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 82 on Monday, May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 62 years to Carol (Krueger). Cherished father of Mike (Carol), Jeff (Lisa), Tracey (Paul) Laviolette and Lisa (John) Ferrara. Loving Grandfather of Michael (Ashley), Jordan (Brianna), Courtney, Joshua and Jorja and great grandfather of Ryan and Cameron. Jack is survived by his sisters Patricia (Dave) Siemens and Dale (Dan) Gifford. Predeceased by his sister June and his parents. Jack was the owner of Play-More Amusements, Ridge Lanes and J&J Amusements. Up until last year he worked at Marineland servicing their arcade games. Jack will be remembered for his weekly games on the golf course. His other passions were bowling and playing cards. Cremation has taken place. Williams Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements for a celebration of life at a later date. If so desired memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 14, 2020.