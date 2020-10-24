1/2
John F. Stading
1973-04-05 - 2020-10-11
The singer's voice is stilled; the gamer has lost the final battle. It is with great sorrow that we report the death of John Frederick Stading III, known in the Society for Creative Anachronism as Lord Bjorn of Nidaros, of natural causes at age 47 on October 11, 2020, in Idaho Falls. John lived in St. Catharines in his youth, spending a lot of time playing on computers, starting with a C-64. He sang in the Niagara Children's Choir in 1985, and in Jazzfyre and The Reds at Governor Simcoe High School. He is survived by his wife and four children, parents and step-parents, and three siblings. Memorial arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations can be made through GoFundMe.com/funeral and living expenses for John's family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory
2100 East First Street
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 524-1000
