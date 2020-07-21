1/1
John Francis Millar
John F Millar, age 75 of Canton, Georgia passed peacefully on July 17, 2020 due to complications following recently-diagnosed sarcoma. A Canadian citizen who was a permanent U.S. resident since 1993, John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Michele "Micki"; daughter Kerri Ann Niro (Tony), Tottenham, Ontario; son Robbie John, Cumming, Georgia and their mother Gail Pawson (Robin); granddaughter Madison Truckner, Woodstock, Georgia; brother Thomas (Joyce), Welland, Ontario; sisters-in-law Mary and Barbara, Ontario; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother Margaret and spouse Stanley; father Harding; sister Margaret Patricia (Doug), brother Douglas (Mary), brother Charles Roy and spouse June, brother Wayne (Barbara, Ena) all of Ontario, Canada. Following his apprenticeship as an industrial millwright, John became purchasing manager at Atlas Specialty Steels in Welland, Ontario. He took an opportunity to move to Atlanta in 1993 where he began work in the field of enterprise and maintenance software. In 1994, he met his wife Micki through mutual friends. In 2001, they retired from their corporate jobs to purchase a retail landscape materials company which they then sold in 2003. Although he worked as a self-employed business consultant until 2019, John and Micki spent the next 17 years building, buying and renovating homes in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Florida. John loved to travel and proudly had visited all 50 states. He loved traveling by train throughout Europe and the UK, as well as cruising in those areas. As his family and friends knew and although a Canadian citizen, John was an ardent support of President Donald Trump. John leaves behind many broken hearts but years of precious memories. He will be sorely missed. A memorial will be held on Friday, August 14 at 3:00 pm at the Canton Funeral Home in Canton, Georgia (10655 E Cherokee Drive). John's body was cremated and partial remains will be spread at sea at his request. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America or the American Heart Association.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park
10655 E Cherokee Dr
Canton, GA 30115
(770) 479-2788
July 21, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
