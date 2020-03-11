|
STANGER, JOHN FREDERICK (Fred) - Fred passed away peacefully March 7, 2020 at St. Catharines General Hospital, in his 80th year. Fred was born July 20, 1940 in Montreal, Quebec. His parents were Robert and Alice Stanger (deceased). He is survived by one brother, Peter (Carol), nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and one great great niece, all of the Vancouver area. He is also survived by his "best buddy", Shiloh, who now runs freely with his other four-legged friends on the farm where he was adopted out to. Fred was a salesman for many years of his life, selling real estate, security contracts, and at one time built his own security guard business. He also served a short time in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He was a past member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 612, Beamsville. Fred wanted to say a big "Thank You" to all the nurses and doctors at the St. Catharines General who worked with him. He truly appreciated all your kindness and care. A Celebration of Life will take place in the near future, date to be announced. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020