Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
4998 King Street
Beamsville, ON L0R 1B0
(905) 563-8223
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN STANGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN FREDERICK (Fred) STANGER


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN FREDERICK (Fred) STANGER Obituary
STANGER, JOHN FREDERICK (Fred) - Fred passed away peacefully March 7, 2020 at St. Catharines General Hospital, in his 80th year. Fred was born July 20, 1940 in Montreal, Quebec. His parents were Robert and Alice Stanger (deceased). He is survived by one brother, Peter (Carol), nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and one great great niece, all of the Vancouver area. He is also survived by his "best buddy", Shiloh, who now runs freely with his other four-legged friends on the farm where he was adopted out to. Fred was a salesman for many years of his life, selling real estate, security contracts, and at one time built his own security guard business. He also served a short time in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He was a past member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 612, Beamsville. Fred wanted to say a big "Thank You" to all the nurses and doctors at the St. Catharines General who worked with him. He truly appreciated all your kindness and care. A Celebration of Life will take place in the near future, date to be announced. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -