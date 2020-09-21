It is with great sadness the family of Jack Suess of Wainfleet announces his passing at the Port Colborne General Hospital Palliative Care Unit on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Jack was born at home in Humberstone Twp. on February 20, 1937. Jack passed peacefully after many years of heart and lung problems and most recently the last couple of years with kidney failure. Beloved husband and best friend to June [Marr] with 59 years of marriage. Cherished Dad to Dave [Darlene] Suess, Sherrie [Tom] Vittie and Tracy [Joel] Robertson. Grandfather of Amanda Suess, Nick and Michelle Suess, Christina and Nathan Smith, Lisa Fulbrook [Lindsay], Laura Robertson, Jennifer Robertson. Great Grandpa Jack to Levi Suess, Jaxson Suess and Owen Smith. Predeceased by Grandson Rob Fulbrook, Son-in-Law Peter Fulbrook, Father John, Mother Carrie [Gibson], Stepmother Violet [Thompson], Brother Bob, Sister Jackie and Brother-in-Law Bruce Siddall and Sister-in-Law Martha Suess. Survived by sister Doris Griffin and brothers Stan, Jim [Olivia] and Alan and many nieces and nephews. Jack retired from Wainfleet Township Roads Department after 28 years, worked at Ace Roofing for 9 years and North Side Dairy for 10 years delivering milk with horse and wagon, he can be seen with his horse and wagon on the side of M. T. Bellies on Niagara Street in Welland. Jack was also a Veteran of the GDSM of the Canadian Armed Forces. He was a Wainfleet Volunteer Fire Fighter for 40 years including 28 years as Fire Chief and served as an active member of the Niagara District Fire Fighter Association for 22 years and past president for the years 1975- 1976. Jack enjoyed a lifetime full of camping, cruising, gardening and last few years fishing in Katrine. Jack also loved to hunt and was very proud of having hunted for 56 continuous years at the Minors Hunt Camp in South River and the opportunity to hunt with both his son and grandson. Special thank you to the great nurses on Kidney/Dialysis Unit of the St. Catharines Hospital for their great care and training in getting Jack started on his home dialysis and to the home care nurses from Care Partners. Thank you to the nursing staff on 2nd floor Palliative Care of the Port Colborne Hospital for your great care in making Jack's last days comfortable and especially to Dr. Scher for his loving bedside manner. The Family will receive visitors at Davidson Funeral Home, 135 Clarence St., Port Colborne on Tuesday, September 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 23 at 11 a.m. at Port Colborne BIC Church, 10641 Hwy. #3, Port Colborne with Pastor Brian Lofthouse officiating. A private Fire Fighters Walk-through will be held Tuesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. Due to current Government COVID-19 regulations, visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity and all in attendance must wear a face mask and maintain physical distancing. Please RSVP in advance on John's memorial webpage by clicking on the Visitation tab, or call the funeral home between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at (905) 834-4833. All visitors to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Cremation to follow with burial of ashes at Zion Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations may be made to the Wainfleet Fire Fighters Association Christmas Gift Baskets or Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters. Online guest can register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com