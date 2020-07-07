It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, John Froese, born February 24, 1932, in Schoeneberg, Ukraine, and died in St. Catharines, Ontario, on July 4, 2020. The family were refugees after WW II and lived first in Paraguay and finally moved to Canada. John settled in St. Catharines with his wife Erna. He made a living with his construction business for 30 years. He is predeceased by, among others, his father Ivan, mother Helen, sisters Leni, Irene, Annie, and his wife Erna. He is survived by six children: Vic (Irene) Froese, Mary Ann (Bill) Thompson, Kathie (Loren) Brown, Hildie (Larry) Riediger, Sylvia (Kelly) Klassen, and Marilyn (Steve) Bloom. He had 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A brief viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9th, 2020, at the Scott Street Mennonite Brethren Church in St. Catharines, followed immediately by a private funeral service and burial (family only). Those who wish may donate to Hope & Healing International in memory of John Froese. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca