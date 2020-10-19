John GALLAGHER

Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of the late Renee. Loving father of Andrea (Jason) Reid and Darren Gallagher. Special Grandpa of Aidan. He is survived by his brother Patrick Gallagher (Madge). John will be remembered for his caring and compassionate nature. He was always willing to help everybody. John made friends everywhere he went. His generosity and his Faith got him through many difficult times. John will be fondly remembered by all who knew him, as he zipped around town in his Mini Cooper. Cremation has taken place. A Private Family Memorial Service will take place. In lieu flowers, memorial donations to St. John Anglican Church - Jordan Station would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 19, 2020.