John GARTNER

Passed away peacefully at Meadows of Dorchester on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Alma Gartner (2013). Loving father of Rob and Michele, Donnie and Lynn of Niagara Falls and Lori and Peter Rywak of Ottawa. Cherished Opa of Lisa (Alan Fyfe), Michael (Nickee Manser), Mitchel, Jerod and Jenna. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Germany and Canada. Predeceased by parents Katharina (Kolb), Kasper Gartner and four siblings. Born in Glogowatz, Romania, John immigrated to Canada in 1949 from Germany and resided in Niagara Falls. He married Alma Meissner in 1953. John worked at Cyanamid Canada for 40 years retiring in 1990. He was proud of his German heritage and was a lifetime member of the Niagara Falls German Canadian Club (German Village) for 70 years, holding the position of President several times. John was also a member of the St. Thomas More Church and was a volunteer usher for many years. The family would like to thank all the nurses, care workers (Spring Garden) and all staff at the Meadows of Dorchester for their kind and compassionate care over the past three-and-a-half years. A private Funeral Service in celebration of John's life, followed by interment at Lundy's Lane Cemetery has taken place. In memory of Mr. Gartner, memorial contributions may be made to Meadows of Dorchester, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com