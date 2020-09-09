John GILBERT

Passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Gwen for 52 years. Cherished father of Shelley and the late Carrie. Loving brother of Diana, David (the late Judy) and Dennis (Gail). Brother-in-law of Rick and Judy (Bruce). He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and friends. Special friend of Ray and Louise Librock and their families. John was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and active member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church. He was also an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mary of the Assumption Church for many years. John worked at Bird's Moving and Storage for 48 years. He was an avid fisherman, who also loved bowling. He also really loved visiting and fishing in Bobcaygeon. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Friday, September 11th from 6-8 p.m. Vigil Prayers will take place at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 169 St. Paul Crescent, St. Catharines on Saturday, September 12th at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Mary of the Assumption Church or the St. Vincent de Paul Society- St. Mary of the Assumption Church would be appreciated by the family. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations, visitation attendance is limited to 30 percent the building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 60 guests. All guests must bring a mask. The Funeral Mass will be Live Streamed at 11 a.m. on Saturday on the St. Mary of the Assumption Church Facebook Page. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com