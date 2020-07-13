John Gordon Ferguson died suddenly July 10, 2020 at Seasons Retirement Home, Owen Sound in his 99th year. Loved and missed by son, Brian (Rona Lynn), grandchildren: Shawn (Agnes), Amanda and Brilynn and great-grandchildren Alex, Julie, Safa, Bibi, Tanisha and Karma. Predeceased by his loving wife, Roma, by parents Andrew and Leah Ferguson and brother, Ed (Bea). John served as a radio operator in the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1940 - 1945. John was a long-time resident of St. Catharines and Niagara Falls where he was a real estate agent and appraiser, a lover of horses and a keen bridge-player. Burial will be in Atholville, New Brunswick. Donations to the charity of your choice
are appreciated.