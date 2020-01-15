|
A life well-lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place. It's filled with moments sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed and good times shared and laughter through the years. A life well-lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure, a loving, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you and miss the love and happiness you brought to our lives. Forever loved husband of Cathy and father to Dave, Dan, Mary-Lou and families.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020