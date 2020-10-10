1/1
John GUITARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of 51 years to Beverley (nee Morningstar) and loving father of Barb (Chris) McLaughlin, Shawn (Sue) Price, Dwayne (Jennifer) Guitard and the late Tracy Guitard (2002). Cherished grandfather of Hailey, Kiarra, Jessica, Kaitlin and Jacob. He will be deeply missed by his sisters Gladys (Larry) Stanley and Phyllis Guitard (John), as well as his brothers-in-law Gary Morningstar (Abby) and George Kinnaird (Barb). Predeceased by his brother Rick Guitard (Liz). John's family wishes to thank the staff of The Walker Family Cancer Centre, especially Liliya from Palliative Care, for their exceptional and compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday October 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of John's life will be held Thursday at 1 pm at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of John, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre), and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved