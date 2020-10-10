John GUITARD

Passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of 51 years to Beverley (nee Morningstar) and loving father of Barb (Chris) McLaughlin, Shawn (Sue) Price, Dwayne (Jennifer) Guitard and the late Tracy Guitard (2002). Cherished grandfather of Hailey, Kiarra, Jessica, Kaitlin and Jacob. He will be deeply missed by his sisters Gladys (Larry) Stanley and Phyllis Guitard (John), as well as his brothers-in-law Gary Morningstar (Abby) and George Kinnaird (Barb). Predeceased by his brother Rick Guitard (Liz). John's family wishes to thank the staff of The Walker Family Cancer Centre, especially Liliya from Palliative Care, for their exceptional and compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday October 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of John's life will be held Thursday at 1 pm at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of John, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre), and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com