Passed away peacefully on Friday August 7, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Linda for 30 years. Loving father of Shane and Dillon. Caring brother of Patrick and Terry (Jane) Halligan. Fondly remembered by his nieces Kristen (Scott) Frazer and Kellie Halligan and nephew Michael Halligan. "Jumbo" recently retired from Oxy Vinyls after 46 years working as a Pipe Fitter. In his spare time, he enjoyed his new hobby going out and searching with his metal detector. John had volunteered for many years helping to raise money for the Big Brothers & Big Sisters through their Golf Tournament. Cremation has taken place. John's family would love nothing more than to share his life and times with you, but in accordance with the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation and service (face masks must be worn) will be held, with interment of his cremated remains at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. A livestream feed of the service will be available at facebook.com/morsemandson
on Friday August 14, 2020 at 2. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation the Alzheimer's Society or Big Brothers & Big Sisters. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com