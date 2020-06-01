1945 - 2020 Lost his long battle with cancer on May 29, 2020, a battle he fought with grace, humour and, above all, dignity. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Linda, and sons Kevin (Sharon Whaling) and Barry (Danielle). He will be missed by his sisters Donna (Alan) Sullivan of Kingston, ON., Joan (Bill) Weeks of Lindsay, ON., and brother Ron (Rita) of Oliver, B.C. as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mom and dad, Marjory and Stewart, as well as his brother Paul and sister Anne McGibbon. Jack was a proud union member who worked tirelessly to provide for his family. After he graduated from the University of Buffalo with a degree in English literature, he moved to Timmins, where he worked for the Timmins Board of Education, before moving back to Welland and working at Stelpipe for many years. He retired from Ontario Power Generation, Nanticoke in 2009. He was a quiet, unassuming and gentle soul who was devoted to his family above all else. He was a passionate outdoorsman and curler, passions he imbued in his boys. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, laughter and love. Arrangements in care of the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service and internment at Doan's Ridge Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Niagara Region. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com. "Birth is a beginning, death is a destination, and life is a journey." (Rabbi Alvin Fine)
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.