The family of the late John (Jack) Harding would like to express our sincere thanks to our family, friends, co-workers and neighbours for their loving kindness and support during this difficult time. Many people traveled from out of town to pay their respects and it meant a great deal to us. The floral tributes, donations, sympathy cards, visits, telephone calls, online condolences and offerings of food were much appreciated. We would like to extend a thank you to everyone at the Walker Family Cancer Centre for their tenderness and care during Jack's battle with cancer and to the ParaMed team with their visits, phone calls and caring during Jack's illness. Our family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of H.L. Cudney Funeral Home for their professionalism and compassion during this time and to Rev. Kim Wright for the wonderful interment service at Doan's Ridge Cemetery. We are truly grateful for the love and support that has been shown to us. Your acts of kindness will not soon be forgotten. The Harding Family



