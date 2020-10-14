Left to mourn a life well lived and a love well shared, Michael, Grace, Nancy, and James, announce the death of their father, John Harold Paquet, age 94 years, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Survived by his sister Lorraine Munro, and brother-in-law Ray MacDonald, sisters-in-law Dolores, Marie, and Roberta. Predeceased by his wife Winona (1995), parents Priscilla and Lorenzo Paquet, brothers Nelson (Rita), Eliel (Theresa), Aubin (Anna), Ken (Thelma), Melvin, Henry, Eric, and sister Honerine Marois (Art), Bill Munro, John and Mary Ann MacDonald, and Stephanie MacDonald, and nephews: Terry, Daryl, Kevib, Joe, Alvin Paquet, Paul Marois and Bruce MacDonald. Harold loved his family very much and was dedicated to their social needs and wishes. He loved a good story, a laugh (his favourite medicine), music, and visits with family and friends. He was a journeyman electrician, and a member of IBEW local 303. A special note of appreciation for their care and loving support to Ziggy, Wendy, and to the PSW's and support staff, family, and friends, who have attended to Harold during this life journey. Resting at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines, ON with visiting hours from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with vigil prayers beginning at 3:30 p.m., October 15, 2020. A funeral mass to be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions attendance at the funeral Mass will be by invition only. The funeral mass will be livestreamed at 1:00 p.m. Friday on the St. Mary's of Assumption Facebook page. Cremation to follow. Interment in the St. Margaret's of Scotland Church cemetery, St. Margaret's, PE at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Harold may be made to St. Mary's of Assumption Church, The Association for Community Living, St. Catharines or the MOMENTUM Choir.