1922-2020 With thanks to the Lord, for a long, happy and productive life, we, the family, of the late, John Hornak, announce his peaceful passing into eternal life, due to natural causes at Royal Rose Place, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Our father was born in Czechoslovakia and emigrated to Canada in 1938 with his parents and siblings, (now deceased). He was employed with Union Carbide for 47 years, and, was remembered as a dedicated, responsible and conscientious employee. A long time member of St Kevin's church, he was a faithful congregant, until the last few years of his life, when pain and discomfort precluded him from attending. The twilight of his years were marred by the death of our mother, in April 2016, but somehow he continued his last journey in life, with a calm resolve. Our father is now reunited with our mother in a realm/dimension of light and peace - devoid of any pain and sorrow. Left to mourn are: daughter, Gloria; son, John and his wife, Gay and their children, Kim and J. J. (loved grandchildren); son, Tim. A private funeral mass was conducted at the Parish community of St Kevin followed by Rite of Committal in family plot, at Holy Cross Cemetery. Requiescat in Pace, dear father. Honourable mention is extended to Royal Rose Place, L. T. C. facility, for their decency, care and compassion from ALL of the staff. We will never forget your kindness! You were a beacon of light to us all, during this difficult time. As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through the Niagara Woodlands Restoration. A tree grows - memories live. Arrangements entrusted to: J. J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland online memories and condolences at: www.jjpatterson.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 14, 2020