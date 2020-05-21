Passed away peacefully at Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Sheila Detenbeck (2018). Loving father of Tom (Heidi) Detenbeck and James (Christine) Detenbeck. Caring grandfather of Bronte. Predeceased by his brothers Doug and William "Bill" Detenbeck. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. John was the owner of a 1929 Model-A Ford pick up truck, which he dazzled others with at many vintage car shows locally. He was an incredible mechanic and businessman, who brought a smile to everyone he met. John was a committed worker of Fleet for over 20 years, and in his spare time, contributed to his beloved club the Stamford Old Boys. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date, as the family wishes to ensure everyone's safety during this tough time. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. John was committed to his dogs, and in his honour the family asks that donations be made to the Niagara Falls Humane Society or a charity of their choice in lieu of flowers. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 21, 2020.