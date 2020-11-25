1/1
John James CADIEUX
Peacefully at home on Monday, November 23, 2020 in his 72nd year. Loving wife of Theresa (nee Brousseau) for 51 years. Loving father of Shawn (Rayanne) and Tanya (Malcolm). Dear grandfather of Justin, Mitchel and Tyler. Predeceased by parents John and Simone Cadieux. Brother of Mary (Louis) Lafleur, Raymond (May) Cadieux, late Christine Cadieux, late Gerry (Ginnette) Cadieux. Brother-in-law of Marcel (Marie) Brousseau, Leo (Linda) Brousseau, Maurice (Helen) Brousseau, late Andre, late Donald. John will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 25, 2020.
