John James Scott
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of John James Scott on June 16, 2020, aged 62, of complications from diabetes. Beloved brother of Joanne Scott and her husband Glen Pittis of Parry Sound; step-brother of Rick (Geri) Poulouski and Marla (Bruno) Ciccatelli and family. Predeceased by his mother Irene (1971), sister Debbie (1975), father Jack (1996) and step-mother Elsie (2016). John will be remembered by co-workers, friends, and the Toon, Grimwood, White, Michaud and Rowdon families. Sincere thanks to the NRP and paramedics, as well as the ER and Palliative Care staff who eased his passing. In keeping with John's wishes and COVID-19 restrictions, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services. Condolences may be shared at www.passfieldmortuary.ca Rest in peace, Johnny.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
