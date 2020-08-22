John Joseph Birka, formerly of Welland, died peacefully August 19, 2020 at GNGH in his 95th year. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Mary, and his children, John Birka (Rosemary) and Terri Pauco (Steve). Loving Dzedo and grandfather to Stephanie (Mike), Drew (Diana), Stephen, and Daniel. Proud great grandfather of Birkley, Emily, Nicholas, and Matthew. John was predeceased by his parents—Andy and Mary Birka. He will be fondly remembered by his sister, Anna McDougall (Jerry) of Welland, sister-in-law, Helen Pizale of St. Catharines, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Bardeov Nova Ves, Slovakia, he immigrated to Canada at the age of 13. Not afraid of hard work, he became an accomplished welder. John always remained proud of his Slovak heritage. He was a member of the Canadian Slovak Benefit Society, Branch #14, and held many positions on its executive at the local, provincial, and national levels. John was also a member of the Canadian Slovak League (Branch #23), the Slovak Senior Citizens, and long-time parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church (Welland), until moving to Niagara Falls in 2018. He cherished spending time with his family and he loved to garden and tinker. The family would like to thank the staff of Eventide Home, especially Major Renee Clarke and those on the third floor, for their kindness and loving care, particularly in these recent, difficult times. Arrangements and online condolences are being overseen by J. J. Patterson and Sons. A private funeral mass will be held followed by interment in the Holy Cross Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial donation are encouraged to support the St. Andrew the Apostle Church Building Fund or the Lawson Eventide Home - Salvation Army. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca