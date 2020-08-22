1/1
John Joseph Birka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Birka, formerly of Welland, died peacefully August 19, 2020 at GNGH in his 95th year. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Mary, and his children, John Birka (Rosemary) and Terri Pauco (Steve). Loving Dzedo and grandfather to Stephanie (Mike), Drew (Diana), Stephen, and Daniel. Proud great grandfather of Birkley, Emily, Nicholas, and Matthew. John was predeceased by his parents—Andy and Mary Birka. He will be fondly remembered by his sister, Anna McDougall (Jerry) of Welland, sister-in-law, Helen Pizale of St. Catharines, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Bardeov Nova Ves, Slovakia, he immigrated to Canada at the age of 13. Not afraid of hard work, he became an accomplished welder. John always remained proud of his Slovak heritage. He was a member of the Canadian Slovak Benefit Society, Branch #14, and held many positions on its executive at the local, provincial, and national levels. John was also a member of the Canadian Slovak League (Branch #23), the Slovak Senior Citizens, and long-time parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church (Welland), until moving to Niagara Falls in 2018. He cherished spending time with his family and he loved to garden and tinker. The family would like to thank the staff of Eventide Home, especially Major Renee Clarke and those on the third floor, for their kindness and loving care, particularly in these recent, difficult times. Arrangements and online condolences are being overseen by J. J. Patterson and Sons. A private funeral mass will be held followed by interment in the Holy Cross Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial donation are encouraged to support the St. Andrew the Apostle Church Building Fund or the Lawson Eventide Home - Salvation Army. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.J. Patterson and Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved