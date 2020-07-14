Peacefully, with his children by his side, on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Extendicare St. Catharines in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Jackie (née Edgar). Loving father to the late David (Patti), Sam (Lynn) and Mary (Ian) Morris. Cherished Papa to David (Sarah) Morris and Stephanie Morris (Pete Howarth); Gregory (Jade) Bowie and Daniel Bowie. Great-grandpa to Ava and Leah Morris and Adelyn, Joel and Naomi Bowie. Dear brother of Valerie (Don) Adkinson, Mary Lou (the late Don) Campbell, William (Luba) Bowie and the late Sally (Lance) Bolt. Brother-in-law to Margaret (the late Alfred) Luciani. John will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, friends and extended family members. In his early years, John started his career for Scott Misner Steamships Limited. John finished his career after working his way up to Foreman at Abitibi Paper. In his retirement years, he enjoyed woodworking in his shed, and the results of that work were enjoyed by many people. John also enjoyed playing his guitar and organ. Relatives and friends will be received at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring and wear a mask. A private family service will be held, followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, donations in John's memory may be made to the Extendicare Resident's Council. Online condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com
To the staff of Extendicare St. Catharines: "Words cannot express our sincere appreciation for the wonderful care and compassion shown to our father. We know his smiles and morning songs brought you much joy, but not as much as he received back from you, and for that we will be forever grateful." To the residents: "Thank you for making Dad feel welcome and loved. He was truly thankful for your friendship, prayers and acts of kindness." "Smooth sailing, Dad. The Great Lakes are beckoning"