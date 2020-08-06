At Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday August 4, 2020, John Klassen, aged 80 years. Loving and devoted husband of Sara (nee Siemens) and best dad to Judy (Dave) Wall, Lorie (Ron) Thiessen and Steven (Andrea). Fun-loving and caring grandpa ("bopie") of Amy, Darren (Katie), Kailey (Nathanael), Emily, Alyssa (1997), Janaye, Bethany and "Opa" to Isaiah. Dear brother of Neta Krause, Helen Klassen, Agatha Loewen and the late Mary Fast. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., on Sunday August 9 from 3 - 5pm. Private interment in St. John's Cemetery, Jordan. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and all physical distancing rules will apply. If desired, memorial donations to Mennonite Central Committee or Toronto Sick Kids would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca