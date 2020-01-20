Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Korten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Hammer" Korten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Hammer" Korten In Memoriam
n loving memory of a dear husband, best friend, father, grandfather and great-grand- father, who passed away January 20, 2019. God saw you getting tired, And a cure wasn't to be, So He put his arms around you, and whispered "Come to me." With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Loved and forever in our hearts, Pat and family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -