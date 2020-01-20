|
n loving memory of a dear husband, best friend, father, grandfather and great-grand- father, who passed away January 20, 2019. God saw you getting tired, And a cure wasn't to be, So He put his arms around you, and whispered "Come to me." With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Loved and forever in our hearts, Pat and family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020