John Lawfield Thomas passed away peacefully at his home in St. Catharines, on June 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after losing a battle with cancer. John was born January 19, 1949 in Welland, Ontario. He was predeceased by his father David James Thomas and is survived by his mother Elma Elizabeth Smillie Thomas, his wife Linda Susan Thomas, his sons David Thomas, Devon Thomas (partner Jessica), grandchildren Devon and Paisley, his sister Jan Thomas, his brother Jeff Thomas, nephew Brendan, and niece Kristie. John grew up in Welland with his siblings and parents. After graduating from Niagara College, he attended the Universities of Chicago and Notre Dame. After his post secondary education he travelled across Europe and the Middle East, visiting dozens of countries, before returning to St. Catharines where he met his wife Linda and soon after started a wonderful and loving family. John was a man of many talents, he thrived as a social worker, small business owner, landlord, and computer programmer. But more importantly he was a caring and amazing son, husband, and father. John was loved completely by so many people. He will be greatly missed and remembered. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.